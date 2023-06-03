Telford Sainsbury's thief avoids immediate punishment

Sainsbury's at the Forge Retail Park. Photo: Google

Kobby Amoako, aged 38, stole £64 worth of items from the supermarket chain's shop at the Forge Retail Park in Telford on April 4 this year.

Amoako, of Market Street, Oakengates, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of theft.

Magistrates handed him a six-month conditional discharge, meaning if he offends again in the next six months, he could be re-sentenced for this theft as well as any fresh crimes.