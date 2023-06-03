Oswestry paedophile admits to having more than 2,000 child sex images

A paedophile has admitted to having thousands of child sex abuse images.

Worcester Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

Rusty-Jay Tayhopon, of Oswestry, appeared at Worcester Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children, one of possessing a prohibited image of a child and one of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Tayhopon had 879 Category A images - depicting some of the most depraved child sex abuse - as well as 840 Category B images and 409 Category C images. Tayhopon, of Oakdene, Whittington, Oswestry, also had grossly offensive image depicting a person carrying out a sex act with a dog.

Tayhopon was granted bail until his sentencing hearing at Worcester Crown Court on June 23.

