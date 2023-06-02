Thief who stole £500 of clothes from M&S and Primark in Telford avoids immediate punishment

Primark in Telford was targeted by Florian Avram

Florian Avram, aged 35, targeted the stores in Telford town centre a combined four times on the same day on April 19 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that the police were alerted to suspicions that Avram had been shoplifting, and when officers caught up with him, they searched him and found several items.

They also found a key labelled "white van". When they searched that vehicle, more items he had stolen were discovered. CCTV from the town centre also put him at the scene of the crimes.

Avram, who is originally from Romania but lives in Beaconsfield, Brookside, Telford, was arrested. In a prepared statement to police, he admitted stealing the items, and said he did it because he was financially struggling. At court he pleaded guilty to four counts of theft. The goods were recovered and returned to the shops.

The court was told that Avram, who stood at the back in an England football tracksuit, had come to the UK on the promise of immediate work opportunities, but had found jobs hard to come by.

He now works at AO in Telford and sends most of his money home to support his family in Romania.