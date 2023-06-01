Teenager denies stabbing attack on 16-year-old boy in Shifnal

Emergency services were called to the scene in Shifnal

It follows an incident in Bradford Street on Thursday, May 18 where a 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed. He has since been discharged.

Appearing before Telford Youth Court sitting at Telford Justice Centre on Wednesday, the 15-year-old defendant spoke only to confirm his name and address, which cannot be revealed for legal reasons, and to enter his pleas.

He denied one count of unlawfully and maliciously wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and also pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of an offensive weapon.

District Judge Kevon Grego adjourned the case until a further hearing on July 18.

The defendant was released on conditional bail, ordered to wear a GPS tag and told not to contact other witnesses or the injured party directly or indirectly including on social media, phone and text messages.

However, the judge granted a request to lift the bail conditions for two weeks in June to allow the defendant to go on a pre-booked family holiday.