'Have you seen taxi prices?' - Pensioner caught driving Range Rover to shops while banned

Morrisons in Market Drayton. Picture: Google

John Timmis, aged 85, drove to Morrisons in Market Drayton, around half a mile from his home in Manor Gardens, despite being banned from the road for previous offences of drink driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Timmis told Telford magistrates he had "no other choice" as his wife had dislocated her shoulder and could not drive, and they had run out of milk and sugar.

"You could have got a taxi," suggested head magistrate Sarah Richards. "Have you seen the price of taxis?" bemoaned Timmis. "It costs £10 one way and £10 back. I'm a pensioner. That's a lot of money to me."

The court heard that Timmis was caught out when police on patrol attended the supermarket on April 3 this year, after hearing that Timmis had been seen driving.

They waited in the car park and watched Timmis leave the shop, get in his car and drive off. He was followed down Maer Lane and then into Prospect Road. Officers put on their lights and pulled Timmis over.

Timmis, who admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, said he thought he was insured, even though his disqualification invalidated his cover.

"We'd ran out of milk and sugar. We'd got nothing. I had to go. It was only half a mile down the road. I can't walk. I've struggled to get to the court from your car park. I had no alternative. But I was in the wrong."

Magistrates banned Timmis from driving for a further two years, meaning he will be off the road until July 2025 at the earliest. They also fined him £120, ordered him to pay £135 in costs and a £48 victim surcharge - leaving him a total of £303 to pay.