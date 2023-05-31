Shropshire police officer charged after allegedly trying to pursue relationship with victim of crime

Worcester Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

Ex-Pc Mark Cranfield, 50, who worked for West Mercia Police until he resigned from the force, has also been charged with three counts of computer misuse contrary to sections 1(1) and (3) of the Computer Misuse Act 1990.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said West Mercia Police suspended Cranfield and referred the case in July 2021.

The officer, who was based at Ludlow Police Station, is alleged to have attempted to pursue an inappropriate sexual or emotional relationship with a woman he had met through his duties who had been a victim of crime.

He is also alleged to have accessed police systems for information without a policing purpose.

The IOPC said it sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service after completing its investigation and charges have been authorised.

Cranfield is due to appear at Worcester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

West Mercia Police said he was suspended "as soon as the allegations came to light".