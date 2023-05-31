Man faces trial after denying charges of assault, criminal damage and fraud

Telford Justice Centre / Telford Magistrates Court stock

Ashley Addison, aged 35, of Hatton Road, Hinstock, near Market Drayton, appeared before magistrates in Telford on Tuesday where several charges were put to him.

He pleaded not guilty to assaulting Harry Robinson and Mark Camsari by beating them on December 30, 2022.

Mr Addison also denied damaging caravans and the property within them to the value of £4,999 belonging to Harry Robinson, Lisa Hickman and Mark Camsari.

He also denies six charges of fraud by false representation by selling items belonging to Harry Robinson on Facebook marketplace on January 1 and March 24, 2023, intending to make a financial gain for himself.

Magistrates sitting at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday accepted jurisdiction to deal with the matters at hand.

Mr Addison opted for a trial before the magistrates.

The court adjourned the matters to be dealt with by a trial on November 9.