The 50-year-old man was arrested after an incident at the Grove School in Market Drayton last Friday, on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and public order offences.
Pupils and staff were kept indoors during the incident at around 11.30am. Parents reported seeing police at the school.
West Mercia Police has now said that the man has been released on bail while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information on what happened can contact the Market Drayton safer neighbourhood team on marketdrayton.snt@westmercia.police.uk or the 101 phone line quoting reference165i of May 26.