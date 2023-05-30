Forensic spray deployed by police against nuisance riders in Telford

Picture: Telford Police

SmartTag, a traceable forensic spray developed by the SmartWater Group, uses a can which dispenses a uniquely coded liquid to tag offenders.

PCSO Katy Balaam, of the policing team in Brookside, said: "The South Safer Neighbourhood Teams are using Smart Tag to help combat the use of off road bikes and quads.

She asked the public to report riders by calling 101 or emailing opspree@westmercia.police.uk if they have any information.

Smart Tag was launched in the West Mercia Police region - which includes Shropshire - in Hereford in October 2021 where it was used by door staff in pubs and clubs.

Used in the same way as an aerosol, the responding door security officer pulls the safety pin, aims and sprays the individual with a unique forensic liquid which links them to the scene long after the incident has taken place.