The police were called to a crash off the A41 in Shropshire "in the early hours" of April 23 this year, prosecutor Mr Brendan Cole told Telford Magistrates Court.

Officers discovered a single car that had gone through a hedge, and an off-duty paramedic that was trying to assist the female driver of the car.

The driver, Brogan Hunt, "refused to engage" with the police officers and twice refused to provide a breath sample when asked. She was arrested at the scene and charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

She pleaded guilty to the charge at a hearing on May 24.

Mitigating for Hunt, Mr Jimmy Ogunshakin said that she had been dealing with difficult personal circumstances at the time and that "the whole thing is a blur" to her.

"She accepts that it is serious," he told magistrates.

The magistrates handed down a 17-month driving ban, and a fine of £769.