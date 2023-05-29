Motorist can stay on the road despite now having 18 points on licence

A man has been spared a driving ban, although he has 18 points on his licence, because he would lose his forestry job.

Jamie Oliver Thomas Pembridge admitted using a Yamaha YZF-R on the A470 at Newbridge on Wye on December 7 without insurance.

He appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday last week.

The 20-year-old of Penybryn, Crossgates, Llandrindod Wells, already had 12 penalty points on his licence following a case on January 18, and at that time he put forward an exceptional hardship argument to prevent a disqualification.

He said he works in forestry and has to commute to different locations every day and there is no-one that works with him who lives locally, so if he lost his licence he would lose his job. Under the law, this meant that he would not be able use the same argument again within three years.

But magistrates heard both offences should have been dealt with at the same time on January 18. They agreed to reopen the earlier case and deal with both matters.

Pembridge had already been fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge for the May 2022 offence.

For the new offence on December 7 he was fined £200 and was ordered to pay £85 costs.

Six penalty points were also placed on his licence, taking it to 18 points, but he was not disqualified because the magistrates accepted his exceptional hardship argument.

By Karen Compton

Chief Reporter

Reporter on the Mid Wales Journal.

