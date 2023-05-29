Man grabbed partner's hair and pulled her down before trying to headbutt police officer

Kyle Stevens originally denied assaulting the woman at Builth Wells between December 2-3, but changed his plea at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday last week.

The 35-year-old of Kings Head Lane and currently of Lant Avenue, Llandrindod Wells, also admitted assaulting Pc Warren Patton at Builth Wells on December 3.

Prosecuting, Ms Molly Rumsey said Stevens grabbed his partner’s hair, pulled her down a couple of steps, and she fell to the floor. Stevens was intoxicated and became argumentative when police tried to arrest him.

A body-worn police camera was broken and he thrusted his head to try to butt Pc Patton.

Mitigating, Mr Gareth Walters said Stevens accepted his behaviour was not acceptable and the assault on the officer was more a fear of violence rather than the use of violence.

He said the couple are maintaining their relationship. Magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report and adjourned the case until June 21.