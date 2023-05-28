Telford hospital surgeon keeps job after three-year road ban for drink-driving

Dr Segun Adekale has kept his job at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital

Experienced orthopaedic doctor Dr Segun Adekale pledged that he is now abstinent from alcohol after being banned from driving last year.

Doctor Adekale appeared before a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel on Friday, who concluded that his fitness to practice is not impaired.

The tribunal heard that Doctor Adekale was convicted in March 2019 of failing to provide a breath specimen and was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Then on January 11, 2022 the doctor was convicted of driving a motor vehicle on a road on November 28, 2021, over the drink-drive limit. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months and fined £1,228.

Tribunal chair Gillian Temple-Bone opened the hearing and said: “Whilst the tribunal acknowledge that there were no clinical concerns regarding Doctor Adekale’s conduct his actions of driving a car whilst significantly over the legal alcohol limit did, in the tribunal’s view did have the possibility of putting the general public at risk.

“The tribunal identified concerns regarding a pattern of behaviour and of particular concern were the assurances Doctor Adekale put before the 2019 investigation determination that this type of behaviour wouldn’t be repeated.”

Sam Thomas, representing Doctor Adekale said that there ‘has never been any concern’ regarding his clinical skill.

“The continuation of this suspension would not only deprive Doctor Adekale the opportunity to go back to work and give back to the profession, in fact it deprives patients of a competent and very skilled doctor,” Mr Thomas said.

In a statement Doctor Adekale said he took full responsibility for the circumstances and actions which led to his suspension.

He said: “Looking back I acted in a manner which was foolish and criminal.

“In hindsight I should have been a better person and doctor than these incidents have portrayed me to be.”

Colleagues from the Princess Royal Hospital who provided references for Doctor Adekale described him as ‘as conscientious, attentive, hardworking and dedicated to his patients’.

Mr Thomas added that the driving of the car was ‘very limited in nature’ and that since the conviction his client had shown reflection and sought to go on relevant courses.

“He has reflected on his behaviour and sought to demonstrate to you that he has remedied previous concerns,” added Mr Thomas.

“He has chosen not to drink again, not because he was an alcoholic or had a dependency but because he feels better and happier not drinking.”

Doctor Adekale answered questions from the tribunal and apologised for his behaviour and the ‘embarrassment’ he had caused the public, the professional body and his colleagues at work.

“The second conviction has opened my eyes to a lot of things and it won’t happen again,” said Doctor Adekale.

“Drinking and driving can obscure your judgement and you can be involved in an accident. As a trauma surgeon I’m supposed to be treating trauma patients. I should not be causing trauma.

“I on my own have decided that I don’t want to drink any more.”