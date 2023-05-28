Arrest made after 'disturbance' forced Market Drayton school into 'lockdown'

The Grove School in Market Drayton. Photo: Google.

Police were called to The Grove School in Stafford Street, Market Drayton on Friday.

West Mercia Police said "no threats were made to any pupils", but added they had spoken to "a parent of a pupil from the school".

In a fresh update, a force spokesman said: "Following an incident at a school on Stafford Street in Market Drayton on Friday morning, a 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and public order offences.

"An investigation is ongoing and anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact Market Drayton safer neighbourhood team on marketdrayton.snt@westmercia.police.uk or 101 quoting reference165i of 26 May 2023."

Pupils and staff were kept indoors during the incident, which took place around 11.30am.