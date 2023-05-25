Fifteen arrests and 230 knives off the streets during week of action against knife crime

Knives handed in at Bishops Castle Police station as part of Operation Sceptre

Last week, West Mercia Police took part in Operation Sceptre, a national dedicated week of action to tackle knife crime.

The week included a range of community events and visits to businesses and schools.

During the week, 231 knives were deposited in knife surrender bins and 15 people were arrested.

A total of 207 retailers were visited, and 10 test purchases were carried out to ensure retailers were complying with the law and not selling knives to children and young people under 18.

Superintendent Edward Hancox said: “We were pleased to once again be involved in Operation Sceptre, the dedicated week of action gives us an opportunity to highlight the work we do all year round to tackle knife crime.

“While our level of knife crime is relatively low across Shropshire and Herefordshire and Worcester, we are not complacent and we know that incidents do happen, often with devastating consequences.

"One incident is one too many which is why we will not stop in our work to bring down the level of knife crime even further.”

During the week police also joined up with the NHS to highlight vital first aid that people can give to someone who has been stabbed.

Superintendent Hancox added: “Police alone cannot tackle knife crime and the support we have from our partner agencies, such as expert advice from the NHS, is absolutely crucial in helping prevent the number of people killed or seriously injured by a knife.

“While much of our work focusses on prevention and early intervention to stop a knife incident in the first place, if someone is stabbed, first aid in the initial aftermath could potentially be the difference between life and death.”