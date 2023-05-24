Telford Justice Centre / Telford Magistrates Court

Sarah Cole, aged 44, of Reed Close, in St George's, Telford, had failed to close a joint account in her and her ex's name despite signing a witnessed agreement with him after their bitter divorce, Telford magistrates were told.

The court heard on Tuesday that Sarah and Paul Cole had divorced following a two-and-a-half year marriage when they "spent beyond their means" putting huge strain on their relationship.

She admitted to depositing a cheque in Paul Cole's name to a joint account before transferring it and intending to make a gain of £3,720.68, for herself in 2022.

She also pleaded guilty to completing a Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) claim for £2,918.82 in his name and paying in his cheques, and admitted a similar charge for dishonestly making a false representation for a credit card PPI claim of £251.35. Both offences occurred in 2019.

Mrs Katie Price, prosecuting, said Mrs Cole was of good character until these matters.

"It was not the easiest of divorces," she told the bench of three magistrates, saying that Mrs Cole had forged her ex-husband's signature and kept a joint bank account open.

Mrs Price said that the couple had been married in May 2017 but divorced in July 2019 with the matters being finalised in May 2020.

"They had agreed to divide their assets and signed a contract with no legal representative, but they both signed and witnessed it," she said.

Mrs Price said that the person who witnessed the agreement tipped Mr Cole off by sending him an Instagram message that a PPI cheque had been received after he had moved out of their marital home.

He had moved out in July 2019 and PPI payments had been received in the November. Mr Cole's bank confirmed that payment had been made to the couple's joint account that should have been closed as a part of their divorce agreement.

Mrs Price read a victim impact statement on behalf of Mr Cole.

"It has impacted on his current relationship and he had lost friends that he had known for a long time because of the friction," she said.

He had remortgaged the house to give her £35,000 while he "did not have any money, no sofa and no light bulbs" and was"worried about meeting his financial commitments."

Danny Smith, of PCB Solicitors, defending, said Mrs Cole had banked only £3,000 of the money involved, was of good character, and had entered timely guilty pleas.

He said that case was one where no-one else was involved, and the case was not similar to that of a carer taking money from one of their clients where there is a duty of trust.

"The law never envisioned this to cover an estranged husband and wife," he said.

"There was nothing sophisticated about it," he said. "The paperwork came in and she has taken the opportunity."

Mr Smith said there had been an "acrimonious divorce" after two and a half years of marriage.

"There had been difficulties with finance from the outset. They had lived a lifestyle far beyond their means which led to debts and pressure."

Mr Smith said Mr Cole's victim statement should be taken in view of the acrimonious divorce.

She herself had health problems and her business was not doing well.

She had set up a magazine but that struggled during lockdown and had a minus £30,000 on its accounts. She was able to take an income of £500 per month.

"She knows she has got to pay the money back," he said.

Brian Welti, who was chairing the bench, handed down a 12-month community order, where she must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.