Police bust another cannabis factory in Telford

Officers at the policing team in Hadley and Leegomery executed a drugs warrant on Tuesday.
They posted a picture of a number of plants under lights but gave no more information.
A spokesman posted on social media: "Hadley and Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood team executed a drugs warrant yesterday in Hadley. Disruption and destruction."
It comes after officers found nearly 200 cannabis plants - with an estimated street value of around £100,000 - during morning raids in Brookside at 7.32am on Monday. A spokesman for West Mercia Police said both men arrested - one aged 19 and the other 32 - have been charged with production of cannabis.
Officers say they always act on information given to them about drugs. They want members of the public to contact them with any local issues.