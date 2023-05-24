Police bust another cannabis factory in Telford

Picture: Telford Police

Officers at the policing team in Hadley and Leegomery executed a drugs warrant on Tuesday.

They posted a picture of a number of plants under lights but gave no more information.

A spokesman posted on social media: "Hadley and Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood team executed a drugs warrant yesterday in Hadley. Disruption and destruction."

It comes after officers found nearly 200 cannabis plants - with an estimated street value of around £100,000 - during morning raids in Brookside at 7.32am on Monday. A spokesman for West Mercia Police said both men arrested - one aged 19 and the other 32 - have been charged with production of cannabis.