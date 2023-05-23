Police alert after occupants of pick-up truck spotted in 'suspicious circumstances'

West Mercia Police have alerted residents after a pick-up truck was seen in 'suspicious circumstances'

Police have issued a warning to residents after the occupants of a 2006 silver Nissan Navara were reportedly seen checking out valuable items in a field.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 17 between Astley Abbott and Nordley, north of Bridgnorth.

Police say that the two men in the vehicle, registration ending in YEL, made off from the scene when approached.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard said in a neighbourhood alert: "The vehicle does have the appropriate MOT, tax and insurance in place, however, the circumstances in which it has been seen and other details known to the police mean that it has been added to the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system.

"This means that if it activates an ANPR camera, Officers in the local area will be alerted and can take appropriate action.

"If the vehicle is seen, please consider contacting the police."