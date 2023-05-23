Officer who sent racist messages referencing the death of George Floyd faces hearing

A second police officer has been found to have sent racist messages in a misconduct hearing

The officer, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was also found to have sent several other messages with racial undertones to a colleague. The officer went before a West Mercia Police misconduct hearing yesterday who found that the messages he sent were racist.

Barney Branston, representing the police service, said that the officer had admitted to gross misconduct but denied having racial motives. The misconduct hearing heard that the officer faced allegations following a WhatsApp conversation with another unnamed officer.

Those came to light when the other officer was investigated for an unrelated matter. Mr Branston gave an example of when the officer sent a message to his colleague known as Officer Z – who is also protected by an anonymity order imposed by the misconduct hearing.

After the officer had failed at a promotional board, while a black colleague was successful, he said he would “blacken up” for the next time he appeared before the board.

The officer later apologised to his black colleague for the messages sent.

The misconduct hearing was also shown a TikTok video sent by the officer facing allegations to his colleague. Mr Branston claimed that the video had racial undertones.

He said another image referenced the death of George Floyd.

The officer also told Officer Z to search for a film in Google of which the title included a racist word. A subsequent message followed with laughing emojis.

Mr Branston added that when you put that search term into Google a warning about the racist nature of the content followed.

“When interviewed the officer sought to explain with some nonsense about the merits of the film,” Mr Branston added.

“He was trying to make his friend and colleague laugh by looking at the title.”

On another occasion Officer Z sent a message about another of their colleagues, he said: “If I had the opportunity I would burn her alive.” In response the police officer facing the allegations added that he would carry out a sex act to her as she burned.

Speaking about another colleague the officer facing allegations added: “The only post he gets from me will contain anthrax.”

On interview the officer said that he was referencing a heavy metal band also called Anthrax.

In conclusion Mr Branston said: “These images and memes were overwhelmingly inappropriate and ghastly. He has admitted gross misconduct and should be dismissed.”

DI Lesley Williams, representing the police officer, said that he accepted sending the images and memes and had responded to each allegation with his own account.

“The officer accepts he failed to act in a professional manner,” Mrs Williams said. “He was not motivated by race and didn’t have any content on his work mobile phone.

She said: “He accepts the comments made were not acceptable. He should have dealt with the matters differently. He couldn’t take it back and he is resourceful.”

She added that the officer had suffered from a disability ‘for some considerable time’ and that needed to be taken into account.

It was accepted that the officer didn’t intend to carry out any of the threats he had messaged about his colleagues.

The misconduct board found that the officer had committed gross misconduct and his messages were racist.