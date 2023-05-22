Two Telford men avoid jail after admitting their part in 'organised drug dealing on significant scale'

Shrewsbury Justice Centre / Shrewsbury Crown Court

Anil Hira, aged 29, of Church Street, Hadley, and Sukhjit Singh, also 29, of Upper Wood, The Rock, were stopped by police in Hira's Red Ford Fiesta, on January 8, 2020.

Officers found a quantity of cannabis, £1,005 in cash and a mobile phone in the car.

Around £3,000 in cash, a mobile phone, more cannabis and cocaine and weighing scales were also found at Hira's home.

Both men appeared for sentencing in front of judge Peter Barrie at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday . Judge Barrie told the court that he considered the matter to be one of "organised dealing on a significant scale."

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said Hira had no previous convictions and a public order issue on his record.

He said Singh had a previous conviction for possession and a caution for shoplifting.

Saleema Mahmood, counsel mitigating for Hira, said her client was employed and working long hours and had responsibilities for a young family. His wife was unable to work because of her child care responsibilities, she said.

Islam Khan, counsel for Singh, said his client worked as a manager for a pizza business and was working excess hours.

Mr Khan said: "I spoke to him 10-15 minutes ago and he said he received the keys today. He has turned his life around. He is upset and disappointed at what he has done."

Judge Barrie said the pair were "found to be dealing to a substantial extent", including the discovery of weighing scales and messages on mobile phones.

He said the issue was of class B drugs rather than class A and considered Hira to be "more heavily involved" in the enterprise.

"It can only be properly dealt with by a custodial sentence but not an immediate one," said Judge Barrie.

He said both men were in employment, had families to care for and had "put illegal drugs behind you".

"I can properly suspend the sentence so you don't have to start serving it today," he added.

Judge Barrie considered Hira most heavily involved and sentenced him to nine months jail for having cannabis in his car, nine months for drugs found at his home, one month for cocaine, and for having a quantity of property and cash, four months. He ordered that the sentences be concurrent and handed Hira a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Hira was also ordered to do 160 hours of work in the community.

Singh, he said had a lesser involvement. For cannabis in the car he received six months, for possession in a BMW, six months, and for having £1,000 in cash, three months. The total six month sentence was suspended for 12 months.

Singh was also ordered to carry out 50 days of rehabilitation and 60 hours of work in the community.