Police patrol cemetery close to south Shropshire to deter drug use

Picture: Leominster Police

An officer from the policing team covering Leominster - close to the south Shropshire border - was out on a 'targeted foot patrol' this morning .

A spokesman for Leominster Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted that PC Price had been on foot patrol in an attempt to deter or identify any drug use.

At the end of April the police in the town said they had been patrolling the town cemetery "to provide reassurance given that there are reports of drugs being used and exchanged in the graveyard."

Anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious in the area or have any information regarding drug use/drug taking, should contact Leominster Police via email at leominster.snt@westmercia.police.uk

Or you can report anonymously through the independent charity crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.