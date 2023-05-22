Boy, 15, appears in court charged with wounding over incident in Shifnal

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of wounding over an incident where a 16-year-old was injured in Shifnal.

The 15-year-old appeared in court on Saturday.

The boy, from Telford, appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday, charged with two offences.

No plea was entered to either charge – wounding with intent, or possession of an offensive weapon.

The boy is next scheduled to appear at Telford Magistrates Court later this month.

He was released on conditional bail pending the hearing.

The case relates to an incident where a 16-year-old was injured on Shifnal's Bradford Street last Thursday, May 18.

The victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for treatment, but has subsequently been discharged.

