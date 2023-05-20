Knife arch on Shrewsbury street to ensure revellers are not carrying weapons

The knife arch in use in Shrewsbury

The special arch was set up at the entrance to a popular night spot with customers passing through it before entering the presmises.

The arch is in use as part of Operation Sceptre a week-long campaign aimed at tackling knife crime.

Police tweeted on Friday night that the Shrewsbury Safer Neighbourhood Team were in Shrewsbury town centre with help from West Mercia Police Rural Matters and West Mercia Specials using the knife arch.

During the week, members of the public have been encouraged to drop off unwanted knives and blades in dedicated knife surrender bins to ensure they are disposed of safely and do not get in the wrong hands.

The bins are at Shropshire police stations at Malinsgate, in Telford, and Clive Road, in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury.

The knife arch in use in Shrewsbury

West Mercia Police say that during 2022/23 there were 1,209 offences involving a knife, 76 fewer than the previous year. This equates to 0.42 offences per 1,000 population.

Between April 2022 and March 2023, knife crime fell across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire by seven per cent, compared to the previous year.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "While the level remains relatively low in comparison with other parts of the country, officers are committed to doing everything they can to tackle serious violence and keep people safe."

The week runs to Sunday.

Supt Edward Hancox said: “We know the devastating impact knife crime can have on not just the victim but their families and the wider community. It can also be life changing for anyone who is caught carrying a knife, we know those who carry knives are just as likely to be a victim of knife crime.

“Throughout the year officers across our counties work tirelessly to raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife and take early intervention measures to prevent young people from getting involved in knife crime in the first place.