Telford man jailed for three months after being found guilty of stalking offences

A Telford man has been sentenced to three months in prison after he was found guilty of stalking and harassment.

Thomas Lavill, aged 47, of Dudmaston Road, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday, where he was found guilty of stalking offences.

He was also given a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim directly or indirectly.

Detective Sergeant Ben Poppleton said: “West Mercia Police treat domestic abuse very seriously and will work hard to try to safeguard victims and their families.

"We hope the result at court gives some level of comfort to the victim and the issuing of the restraining order will help safeguard her going forward.”

For details of how to report any concerns about domestic abuse, including contact details of our partners, visit the West Mercia Police website. Police advise dialling 999 in an emergency.

