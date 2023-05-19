Telford man jailed for three months after being found guilty of stalking offences

Thomas Lavill, aged 47, of Dudmaston Road, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday, where he was found guilty of stalking offences.

He was also given a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim directly or indirectly.

Detective Sergeant Ben Poppleton said: “West Mercia Police treat domestic abuse very seriously and will work hard to try to safeguard victims and their families.

"We hope the result at court gives some level of comfort to the victim and the issuing of the restraining order will help safeguard her going forward.”