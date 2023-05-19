Shrewsbury Spar robbers who threatened staff in their local store with knife are jailed

Patrick Pugh, 32, of Longden Coleham and 34-year-old Mark Williams of Barleyfield, Shrewsbury, had both admitted robbing the Spar in Longden Coleham in the county town earlier this year and the possession of a bladed weapon.
Two Shrewsbury thieves who robbed their local convenience store have been jailed for a combined total of more than 10 years.
