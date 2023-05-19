Police appeal after Shropshire Co-op branch cash box stolen

Thieves stole a cash box from the a Co-op shop in Shropshire during an early hours raid.

Picture: Google Maps
Police are appealing for information and witnesses to let them know after the raid at 3.13am on Wednesday at the premises in Cross Street, Ellesmere.

PCSO Peter Roberts, of the policing team covering Oswestry Rural North / Ellesmere Town and Rural, said: "At 03:13 hours on Wednesday 1May 17 persons unknown have entered the Cooperative Store, Cross Street, Ellesmere and made off with a cash box.

"Have you witnessed or heard anything regarding this incident?

"If you have or if you have any CCTV or dash cam footage of this please contact police quoting Ref - 00040_I_17052023."

