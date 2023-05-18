Sacked Telford-based police sergeant shared messages with 'Nazi overtones'

A serving police sergeant was sacked after 24 years in the service

The sergeant, who was based in Telford, was sacked by the force after a gross misconduct hearing this week upheld allegations that cover a two-year period.

The panel also found that the police officer, who was based in Telford, exchanged messages with another officer which contained racist and homophobic comments.

The conversation, between the officers who can’t be named for legal reasons, was said to have included derogatory comments and discussed inflicting violence on fellow police officers.

Other messages included Nazi regalia while the officer, who had been with the force for more than two decades, also had sexually explicit images on his work mobile phone.

Legally qualified chairman of the misconduct panel Nick Hawkins said they had taken into account the sacked officer’s 24 years in the police force, ‘unblemished record’ and ill-health at the time of the messages.

However, he concluded: “The messages and memes show a lack of respect for people with particular characteristics. Some of them had Nazi overtones. There is no place in the police force for the behaviour that you did.

“The public would have no confidence in a police officer who continued to serve after such behaviour.”

Mr Hawkins said that the panel found all the counts proved against the police officer who had admitted sending and receiving images which were described as being of a racist, homophobic and sexual in nature.

The various images and memes had been sent and received between November 2019 and October 2021 on his personal and work mobile phones.

The messages came to light in March 2021 when the officer was being investigated over a harassment matter – regarding which no further action was taken.

The officer was also found to have material on his mobile phone that indicated far right tendencies which Mr Hawkins said were ‘also Islamophobic’.

“The images don’t show respect for members of the public, particularly those of a different sexual orientation or race,” added Mr Hawkins.

Representing the West Mercia Police force, solicitor Hannah Hinton said that the content, which included Nazi regalia, was ‘appalling’ and he also had sexually explicit images on his force mobile phone.

Also on found on his work mobile phone in 2021 was content which included child abuse and violence against women.

“It’s obvious that members of the public would be horrified if they saw the content of these messages,” added Mrs Hinton.

Detective inspector Lesley Williams, representing the officer, said that he had ‘learnt a harsh lesson’ and accepts that he shouldn’t have sent the messages.

She said that the officer has a disability and was suffering ill-health at the time when the messages were sent.

Mrs Williams added that there was ‘no risk of repetition’ and he had an ‘unblemished’ record of 24 years as a senior officer until this investigation.

She suggested that the unnamed officer should have kept his job and instead reduced in rank as a punishment.

However, the misconduct panel decided to sack the officer – who will be added to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from ever working in UK policing in the future.

After the hearing West Mercia Police’ assistant chief constable Rachel Jones said: “There is simply no place in West Mercia Police for individuals who have racist, homophobic and offensive attitudes.

“As soon as these messages came to light action was taken and the officer suspended pending today’s hearing. We will continue to root out those whose views do not uphold our strong values of inclusion, equality and diversity and whose abhorrent behaviour has no place in policing.”