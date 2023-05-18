Police make arrest following increase in antisocial behaviour in Shrewsbury

The issue of anti-social behaviour, drug use, and homelessness, related to the town centre and, particularly Princess Street has been raised by residents.

A spokesman for Shrewsbury Police said that they arrested a man in the location on Wednesday morning.

"Shrewsbury safer neighbourhood team have been increasing patrolling of Princess Street following an increase in reports of antisocial behaviour," said the spokesman on Twitter on Wednesday. "An early patrol this morning resulted in an arrest of a male in this location."

Speaking to the Shropshire Star the residents, who did not wish to be named, said they were at their "wits' end" with the situation – saying that open drug use has been taking place.

Anti-social behaviour in the town centre has been an issue for the past few years – with a public space protection order brought in as an attempt to tackle the problem.

A consultation is currently ongoing on a fresh order.