'Traumatised' - Telford thief caged after stealing purse from autistic pensioner, 82, who used walking frame

Sally Bushell, aged 39, left the 82-year-old woman "traumatised" after stealing the home-made money pouch as the victim made her way home from the Co-op in High Street, Dawley, Telford.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how the elderly woman, who is able to get out to the shops alone but is looked after by a carer, was targeted by Bushell.

CCTV showed the victim walking from Dawley town centre with another woman on November 12, 2021, before they went their separate ways. Footage then showed Bushell following the victim and "making up ground".

"This defendant approached and said 'get your purse out of the trolley'," said Kevin Jones, prosecuting. Bushell then reached into the victim's trolley, took the purse and left.

The court heard the purse and its contents was worth little monetary value, but were of "significant sentimental value" to the victim, who was given the purse by her sister.

Bushell was arrested and exercised her right to silence when interview by police.

The victim said the ordeal "traumatised me for weeks" in an impact statement. "I did not want to go out on my own," she said. "I had to build my confidence up and I found it difficult to sleep."

Drug user Bushell had previously been jailed for 63 months for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and also has shoplifting offences on her record.

Mr Jones added that the crown classed the offence as one of "high culpability" due to the "deliberate targeting" of somebody vulnerable.

Bushell, of Burton Close, Dawley, Telford, pleaded guilty to one count of theft.

Alexa Carrier, mitigating, said Bushell did not use the bank card in the purse, and that the theft was "opportunistic" rather than "targeted".

However, Judge Anthony Lowe said: "At some stage she took the view that this was an easy target. So in that sense, it is targeted."

He told Bushell: "I have no doubt that in other areas of life you are suffering with mental health issues and drug addiction. One only has to look at you to see it has taken its toll on you.

"But in simple terms, given the offence you have committed here, you have given me no room for manoeuvre. Anybody who is in their 80s just going to the shops in broad daylight should be able to believe they can do that without people trying to take what they can from them.

"For somebody that age, it is incredibly important. I am sure you didn't intend for it to have this effect, but it would have traumatised her.

"Elderly people are vulnerable and feel vulnerable, and when something like this happens, it is brought to the surface.

"I have to impose an immediate custodial sentence to deter you and to deter others."