Man in court accused of child sex abuse charges including rape of girl under 16

Mubarek Ali, who turned 40 on Sunday, has been charged with one count of raping a girl under the age of 16 and two counts of indecent assault against the same girl.

The alleged offences date back to between October 2002 and October 2003.

Ali, of Portland Road, Birmingham, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court via video link from prison on the Isle of Wight. He entered no pleas to the charges.