Thieves steal 'high value vehicles' in overnight raid on Market Drayton showroom

Officers have appealed for witnesses and information about a burglary at AJC Cars Ltd, Chester Road, Market Drayton on Saturday night.

The raid comes only days after five cars with a total value of around £90,000 were stolen in a break-in at a second hand car business also near Market Drayton. The owner of Tern Valley Cars, on the A41 at Crickmerry, Wistanwick, reported the stolen vehicles are a grey Land Rover Velar, a grey Ford Transit, a red metallic Kia Ceed, a silver Mitsibishi ASX and a grey metallic Ford Ranger.

Commenting on the raid at AJC Cars, PC Iain McIntosh, of the policing team in Market Drayton, said: "A burglary has taken place overnight at AJC Cars Ltd, Chester Road, Market Drayton and a number of high value vehicles have been stolen. The offence location is almost directly opposite the Tern Hill Army Barracks.

"Officers are appealing for any potential witnesses, CCTV or dash cam footage that might assist with locating the vehicles and identifying any suspects. The offence is believed to have taken place between 6pm on Saturday and 6am Sunday ".