PCC receives more than £1 million to 'break the cycle' of domestic abuse

PCC John Campion

John Campion who has committed to tackling all forms of domestic abuse in his Safer West Mercia Plan, says the successful bid will help to challenge the thoughts, beliefs, and behaviours of domestic abuse perpetrators.

Government figures show that many domestic abusers are repeat offenders with 83 per cent of male offenders repeating their offences within a six-month period

The money secured by the PCC is part of a £39 million Home Office fund that will support 50 projects aimed at tackling domestic abuse across the UK over the next 2 years.

Since 2018, Mr Campion has funded the Drive project, which is run by not-for-profit service provider Cranstoun that works with high-risk, high-harm perpetrators.

Now with the funding from the Home Office, the PCC is to create an all-risk level perpetrator programme delivered by one provider, the contract for which is to be awarded in June following an ongoing procurement programme.

PCC John Campion: “I am committed to breaking the cycle of domestic abuse, including have a system of effective perpetrator programmes across the whole of West Mercia.

“Securing more than £1.2 million is a momentous achievement and will help on my mission to do ever more to protect victims and support them from the life-changing damage of domestic abuse.

“It is vital we create an environment where victims in West Mercia feel confident enough to come forward as they know they will receive the best quality support as well as getting the justice they rightly deserve.