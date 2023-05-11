Woman stalker sentenced after hounding mother of three

Sarah Jane van Stratten, of Highfield, Lawley Village, had pleaded guilty to stalking her victim between September 24, 2021, and November 21 of the same year.

Telford Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday how the 40-year-old and the woman she stalked were strangers and did not know each other.

Sara Beddow, prosecuting, told the court: "While these charges cover a short span, the background to this case is considerable and there have been difficulties going on for a considerable period of time."

Ms Beddow said that while the complainant and injured party were strangers and do not know each other, the victim had been in a relationship with the defendant's current partner several years before.

The court was told that van Stratten had texted the complainant as far back as 2013 and told her she should have "aborted" one of her children.

Ms Beddow said a series of incidents followed, predominately on social media, as van Stratten attempted to contact her victim's family members.

"Today we are dealing with the culmination of a number of difficulties over a number of years," she said.

She said that on September 2021 the victim's son contacted his mother to say a drunk "psycho woman" had been looking for him.

"Miss van Stratten was in the neighbourhood, looking for the complainant and her son. "The complainant became aware from a number of people that she [van Stratten] had been knocking on random doors asking for her, asking for her son and mother and father," said Ms Beddow.

She added: "The victim believes Miss van Stratten was stalking her. She knows her friends, where she works. The victim says she knows more about her than her own partner does."

Ms Beddow said the complainant had to "lock up her life"to prevent her stalker from contacting her.

"And that's why she [van Stratten] went round knocking on doors looking for family members," said Ms Beddow.

She added that on November 21, the complainant's father received a Facebook message from van Stratten that was "Rambling, harassment and distress".

Taking the stand to relay the impact of van Stratten's actions, her victim told the court she had developed obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) due to the stress.

"I find it extremely hard to sleep. Since she tried to find me and family members I wake several times to check the CCTV. This OCD has developed for fearing for safety of my family now having counselling for," she said.

She went on: "My son works unsociable hours so he is out quite late. The thought harm may come to him is unbearable."

Representing herself, van Stratten denied she had told her victim to abort her son, and told the court her actions had been "reactive".

"The build-up led to the way I reacted the way I did. Over a long period of time I received abuse on social media. She put her baby pictures up of her son when I had just had my own baby daughter so she could steal my limelight.

"It caused me to be angry, upset and confused."

Chairman of the bench, David Styles, told van Stratten that he accepted "there is remorse shown on your part" and told her he would follow the recommendations of a probation report.

He issued a community order for 12 months, requiring van Stratten to take part in 15 rehabilitation requirement days as well as conduct 160 hours of unpaid work. He also fined her £95 and granted £185 court costs.