Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

BMW caught driver going way over A41 speed limit after buying birthday presents

By David StubbingsWhitchurchCrimePublished:

A BMW driver charged along a stretch Shropshire's most notorious roads in order to relieve a relative from childcare duties.

The A41 just north of Tern Hill Roundabout. Photo: Google
The A41 just north of Tern Hill Roundabout. Photo: Google

Andrew Simpson was caught driving at 86mph along a single carriageway stretch of the A41 between the Tern Hill Roundabout and Bletchley on August 14 last year by a police officer operating a speed laser.

Apologising for his speeding, the 42-year-old told the court he had been out buying birthday presents that day and was late getting home to meet his brother.

At Worcester Justice Centre on Friday, April 28, he was fined £333 after admitting exceeding the road's 60mph limit.

Simpson, of Sandford, Whitchurch, was also ordered to pay £90 costs and and a £133 surcharge, leaving him with a total bill of £556.

His driving licence was also endorsed with five points.

Crime
News
Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News