BMW caught driver going way over A41 speed limit after buying birthday presents

The A41 just north of Tern Hill Roundabout. Photo: Google

Andrew Simpson was caught driving at 86mph along a single carriageway stretch of the A41 between the Tern Hill Roundabout and Bletchley on August 14 last year by a police officer operating a speed laser.

Apologising for his speeding, the 42-year-old told the court he had been out buying birthday presents that day and was late getting home to meet his brother.

At Worcester Justice Centre on Friday, April 28, he was fined £333 after admitting exceeding the road's 60mph limit.

Simpson, of Sandford, Whitchurch, was also ordered to pay £90 costs and and a £133 surcharge, leaving him with a total bill of £556.