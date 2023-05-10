Birmingham Magistrates Court

Kian Durnin, 22, from Wolverhampton, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A boy, aged 15, and a girl, aged 11, were each shot in a leg in Shelley Road, Bushbury, at about 3pm on May 1 but are expected to make a full recovery.

West Midlands Police said Durnin was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle-taking.

Two other men, aged 21 and 25, were arrested last week and have been bailed with strict conditions, the force added.