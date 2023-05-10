Notification Settings

Man charged with attempted murder after children shot in Wolverhampton

CrimePublished:

A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two children suffered gunshot wounds in Wolverhampton.

Birmingham Magistrates Court

Kian Durnin, 22, from Wolverhampton, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A boy, aged 15, and a girl, aged 11, were each shot in a leg in Shelley Road, Bushbury, at about 3pm on May 1 but are expected to make a full recovery.

West Midlands Police said Durnin was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle-taking.

Two other men, aged 21 and 25, were arrested last week and have been bailed with strict conditions, the force added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police through Live Chat on the force website, call 101 quoting investigation 20/393687/23, or call Crimstoppers on 0800 555111.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

