Dispersal order in force in Chester as three day race meeting begins

By David TooleyCrimePublished:

Police say they will ban anyone from a horse racing city north of Shropshire to prevent disorder.

The dispersal zone in Chester. Picture: Cheshire Police
Chester Racecourse, which is one hour away from Shrewsbury on the train, has started a three day race meeting this week.

Cheshire Police say they will be out in force over the next few days to keep the city safe for residents and racegoers.

There will also be a dispersal order in place during this time to, as the constabulary says, help support the operation and prevent anti-social behaviour.

The dispersal order will allow officers to ban anyone from the town for up to 48 hours to prevent disorder.

The powers are in place from 9am Wednesday to 4am on Thursday, then 9am on Thursday to 4am on Friday, and 9am Friday to 8am Saturday.

Inspector James Wilson said: “The races are a big draw to the city centre and we want everyone to enjoy their time here, whether that’s as a racegoer, resident or business.

“That’s why we’ve an increased presence in the area and have put this order in place. I want to be clear that issuing dispersal orders is not officers ‘taking this behaviour lightly’, in fact, these orders allow us to take robust action.

“These orders are additional tactical option that allow us to deal with anti-social behaviour head on.

“A number of officers will be out in key areas, patrolling around the city and I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer.

“I would urge residents and businesses to continue to report any issues with anti-social behaviour so that we can address these issues.”

