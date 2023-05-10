Notification Settings

Bicycles stolen in Much Wenlock garage burglary - police appeal for information

By David TooleyCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Much Wenlock.

Officers say that unidentified offenders have broken into a garage in King Street and stolen two bicycles with a total value of £600.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard, of the policing team in Broseley & Much Wenlock, said: "We are appealing to the community for information following a burglary that took place overnight between Sunday and Monday.

"Unidentified offenders have broken into a garage on King Street, Much Wenlock, and stolen two bicycles, a Specialized Stump Jumper with black with red writing, and a silver/grey, with lights Boardman hybrid, valued at approximately £600 for the two.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact us online, quoting Crime Reference Number 22/43828/23, using this link https://www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ .

If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

