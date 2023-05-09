Notification Settings

Tesco thieves make off with beauty and skincare products, insoles and pregnancy tests - worth £3,500

Published:

Police are on the lookout for thieves who made off from a Tesco shop with £3,500 worth of skincare and self-tan products, shoe insoles - and pregnancy tests.

Photo issued by Dyfed-Powys Police
Dyfed-Powys Police issued an image of two men they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

The theft took place at the shop on Waterloo Road, Llandrindod Wells, between 4.30pm and 4.40pm on Thursday, April 20 and saw a wide range of things stolen.

Anyone who recognises the men in the picture or can help police identify them have been asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

Get in touch either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline or by emailing @dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/3256/20/04/2023/02/C.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

