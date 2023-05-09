Long road ban and restraining order for Whitchurch drink driver who assaulted woman

Michael Robinson appeared in court last week

Michael Robinson pleaded guilty to the two charges, as well as a third of driving without due care and attention, when he appeared in court last Thursday.

The charges against the 33-year-old, of Oak Tree Way, Whitchurch, dated back to March 3, in Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

Robinson admitted assaulting the woman, and on the same day was caught drink-driving a Volkswagen Caddy van a few streets away from where he beat his victim. A breath test recorded a result of 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

He also admitted driving without due care and attention in Mansfield on the same day.

Two other charges, one of driving dangerously and another of criminal damage, were dismissed with no evidence offered.

During his appearance at Nottingham Magistrates Court, Robinson was banned from driving for 40 months and given a 12-month community order, which includes 15 activity days.

He was also five-year restraining order, banning him from contacting the woman he assaulted.