Police appeal after limping suspect reported breaking in to home

By Megan Jones

Officers are appealing for footage after a resident reported an attempted break-in.

Police in Ellesmere are hunting for footage after a resident reported a person attempting to break-in to their home in broad day-light.

The incident occurred on Scotland Street, at around 4.30pm on Friday, May 5.

Access was apparently gained to the property via a patio door, but the suspect was disturbed and fled the scene over a neighbouring fence.

The person was described as being dressed all in dark clothing, a hoodie, and wearing a face covering.

They were also reported to be walking with a limp.

Police are asking residents to check CCTV or camera door bells in the area around this time and report it to 101, quoting reference 00401_I_05052023.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

