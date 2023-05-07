Police appeal after limping suspect reported breaking in to home

Police in Ellesmere are hunting for footage after a resident reported a person attempting to break-in to their home in broad day-light.
The incident occurred on Scotland Street, at around 4.30pm on Friday, May 5.
Access was apparently gained to the property via a patio door, but the suspect was disturbed and fled the scene over a neighbouring fence.
The person was described as being dressed all in dark clothing, a hoodie, and wearing a face covering.
They were also reported to be walking with a limp.
Police are asking residents to check CCTV or camera door bells in the area around this time and report it to 101, quoting reference 00401_I_05052023.