Extra patrols in place following brutal attack on 72-year-old woman

Extra officers are on patrol in Worcester city centre today, after a 72-year-old woman was stabbed in the early hours

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the attack on the 72-year-old on Kleve Walk in Worcester.

Police were called shortly after 2am, where they discovered the woman in critical condition after suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She remains in critical condition in hospital. A cordon is in place in Kleve Walk as police carry out their enquiries.

Patrols have been increased in the area to offer reassurance to the local community.

Superintendent Rebecca Love said: “We understand the concerning nature of this incident and have officers in the area both to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the local community.

“Officers responded to the incident very quickly and apprehended a man. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody. Our enquiries are on-going, and we are treating this as an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the wider public.