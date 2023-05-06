Police in Ironbridge call for public to keep an eye on historic sites following rise in heritage crime

Sadly some people don't look on such sites with respect and police in the Ironbridge area say incidents include damage or loss to historical sites and monuments, illegal metal detecting and the theft of metal from heritage sites and buildings.

PCSO Amy Newbrook, of the policing team for Cuckoo Oak and Ironbridge, said: "This week Cuckoo Oak and Ironbridge safer neighbourhood team, alongside Heritage Watch volunteer Elaine Adams, visited St Luke's and Holy Trinity Church in Ironbridge as part of a new Heritage Watch initiative in The Gorge.

"The initiative seeks to clamp down on damage or loss to historical sites and monuments as well as targeting illegal metal detecting and tackling the theft of metal from heritage sites and buildings."

Officers did not refer to specific incidents in the local area.

But PCSO Newbrook added: "Unfortunately heritage crime is on the rise and we are encouraging people to keep an eye on our historic buildings and places.

"There is a great deal to learn from these buildings and if they are damaged or things are stolen from them it can mean that a prized piece of history is lost forever.

"If you want to learn more about heritage crime or how to make a report then please visit https://historicengland.org.uk/advice/caring-for-heritage/heritage-crime/