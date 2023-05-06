Notification Settings

Police arrest woman suspected of shoplifting "hiding at address of vulnerable person"

By David TooleyCrimePublished:

A woman suspected of shoplifting found that her hiding place wasn't good enough to escape the long arm of the law.

Picture: Oswestry Police

Officers found the wanted female hiding at the home of a vulnerable person in Oswestry and found her a place to stay at the police station instead.

PC Karl Bryant, of the policing team in Oswestry Central, said: "Tonight (Friday), officers from Oswestry Central safer neighbourhood team and response (officers) located a wanted female hiding within an address of a vulnerable person in Oswestry.

"That female was wanted for failing to attend court for theft from store offences.

"She was arrested and is now in police custody where she will be put before a court."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

