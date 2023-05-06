Police arrest woman suspected of shoplifting "hiding at address of vulnerable person"

Picture: Oswestry Police

Officers found the wanted female hiding at the home of a vulnerable person in Oswestry and found her a place to stay at the police station instead.

PC Karl Bryant, of the policing team in Oswestry Central, said: "Tonight (Friday), officers from Oswestry Central safer neighbourhood team and response (officers) located a wanted female hiding within an address of a vulnerable person in Oswestry.

"That female was wanted for failing to attend court for theft from store offences.