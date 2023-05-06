Police arrest woman suspected of shoplifting "hiding at address of vulnerable person"

Officers found the wanted female hiding at the home of a vulnerable person in Oswestry and found her a place to stay at the police station instead.
PC Karl Bryant, of the policing team in Oswestry Central, said: "Tonight (Friday), officers from Oswestry Central safer neighbourhood team and response (officers) located a wanted female hiding within an address of a vulnerable person in Oswestry.
"That female was wanted for failing to attend court for theft from store offences.
"She was arrested and is now in police custody where she will be put before a court."