'Not on my birthday': Shropshire paedophile, 77, jailed over child sex image offences

Roy Boardman, who has history of sexually abusing boys, was found in possession of some of the most depraved photos by his offender manager.

Before setting out the case at Shrewsbury Crown Court, prosecutor Christopher O'Gorman outlined Boardman's lengthy criminal history, which started in his 50s.

"On March 28, 2003, he was convicted of three offences of gross indecency with a boy under 16 and indecent assault of a boy under 16," said Mr O'Gorman.

Boardman, of High Street, Wem, previously served three years in prison for abusing boys, and already had 23 offences on his record for having indecent images of children, as well as drink-driving matters.

Due to his previous offending, Boardman was subject of a sexual harm prevention order, meaning he had an offender manager who would carry out visits to his home.

On September 2, 2021, his offender manager visited and asked to view Boardman's phone. Boardman took the phone from under his pillow, and search terms relating to teenage boys were found on the device.

"His offender manager asked the defendant if he would ever learn," added Mr O'Gorman.

The manager noticed a tablet on a table which Boardman had covered. Boardman said he had found it in a box in the flat and it didn't belong to him. The tablet was found to contain five Category A (the most serious), one Category B and 14 Category C child sex abuse images.

When Boardman was arrested, he said to his offender manager: "Not again Keith, it's my birthday."

An expert report found the pictures were of boys between the ages of eight and 14, with most aged eight to 10.

Boardman pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

Alexa Carrier, mitigating, said Boardman knew he could be facing custody, and that he is suffering from health problems.

Judge David Hale jailed Boardman for 20 months and told him: "Since the age of 50-odd, you have been in court time and time again for these kinds of matters.

"You know the rules. You try to subvert them. You don't let on about phones.