Judge 'reluctantly' allows Telford cannabis dealer to avoid prison

Judge David Hale told Graham Richards the evidence against him was "the clearest possible" after he was caught with cannabis as well as grinders, scales and bags for measuring out street deals.

Richards, aged 34, was caught in the early hours of February 19, 2020. Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that he was pulled over while driving a VW Golf in Telford. The vehicle was searched and the incriminating items were found.

He had £1,620 in cash and £295 worth of cannabis. His home was searched and officers found a knuckle duster and a bayonet, as well as new cannabis grinders and other equipment. He has a previous conviction for possession of cannabis.

After initially pleading not guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply, Richards, of Glebelands, Donnington, Telford, admitted his guilt to the charge earlier this year.

Alexa Carrier, mitigating, said Richards was "clearly remorseful" and that he had not offended since.

Judge Hale told Richards: "You cause me a problem. You were arrested back in 2020 with the clearest possible evidence that you were dealing cannabis. You pleaded not guilty and maintained that position right up to the day of trial. It leaves a very nasty taste in the mouth.

"Should I send you down? Or do I have another option? I think, in reality, the Court of Appeal says I shouldn't. So I will suspend the sentence, reluctantly."

Judge Hale handed Richards a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, including 20 rehabilitation activity hours.