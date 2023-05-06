Battered wheelchair joins the list of items flytipped in Shropshire

While the community is unfortunately used to people dumping old mattresses, fridges and rubble, one police officer in Telford couldn't believe her eyes.
For standing unloved next to a bin in Glade Way, Shawbirch, was an old-style wheelchair that has seen better days.
PCSO Trudy Jones, of the policing team in Telford, said it has been reported to Telford & Wrekin Council via the My Telford app.
She said: "This has been reported as a fly tip to Telford and Wrekin via the My Telford app ref number 588757. Found whilst on foot patrol in the Glade Way area of Shawbirch, Friday, May 5."