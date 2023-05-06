Battered wheelchair joins the list of items flytipped in Shropshire

Picture: Telford Police

While the community is unfortunately used to people dumping old mattresses, fridges and rubble, one police officer in Telford couldn't believe her eyes.

For standing unloved next to a bin in Glade Way, Shawbirch, was an old-style wheelchair that has seen better days.

PCSO Trudy Jones, of the policing team in Telford, said it has been reported to Telford & Wrekin Council via the My Telford app.