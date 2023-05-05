Notification Settings

Theft of 'large number' of power tools in Whitchurch sparks police appeal

By David TooleyCrimePublished:

A 'large number' of power tools were stolen from a work vehicle in Whitchurch.

Police are investigating a theft that took place between 12.30am and 1.30am on Friday, May 5.

PC Ben Jones, of the Whitchurch policing team, said: "We are currently investigating a theft that occurred between 0030-0130 on May 5, 2023 on Queensway, Whitchurch where a large number of power tools have been stolen from a work vehicle."

He's asked for residents in the area to review Ring doorbells, CCTV cameras and dash cams in case anything has been captured.

If anyone has any information they should email the town's Safer Neighbourhood Team at whitchurch.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

