Theft of 'large number' of power tools in Whitchurch sparks police appeal

Police are investigating a theft that took place between 12.30am and 1.30am on Friday, May 5.
PC Ben Jones, of the Whitchurch policing team, said: "We are currently investigating a theft that occurred between 0030-0130 on May 5, 2023 on Queensway, Whitchurch where a large number of power tools have been stolen from a work vehicle."
He's asked for residents in the area to review Ring doorbells, CCTV cameras and dash cams in case anything has been captured.
If anyone has any information they should email the town's Safer Neighbourhood Team at whitchurch.snt@westmercia.police.uk.
