Parole board confirms release of child sex offender who has changed gender, despite intervention of Telford MP

Telford MP Lucy Allan is concerned that Clive Bundy - who has changed gender and name - will be able to use that to disappear from public view.

The victim is understood to be a constituent of Ms Allan's, who demanded that the chair of the Parole Board and the Lord Chancellor step in before the offender is released.

Ms Allan wrote to the parole board but tweeted that she had not received a reply.

On Friday a spokesperson for the Parole Board confirmed that the release of Clive Bundy was directed by one of its panels following an oral hearing.

In a statement the Parole Board said that protecting the public is its number one priority.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Clive Bundy following an oral hearing.

"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community."

They added that a panel will "carefully examine a huge range of evidence".

This includes details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as exploring the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

The spokesman added: "Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead-up to an oral hearing.

"Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing."

They added that it is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more.

"Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority," the spokesman said.

Ms Allan has been asked for comment. She had used Parliamentary Privilege to give Bundy's changed name as Claire Fox.

But she has tweeted: "The Parole Board must be accountable for its decisions.

"I have had no answer to my letter to Parole Board or the Lord Chancellor or the Ministry of Justice."

Ms Allan was responding online to her constituent who said a decision to release Clive Bundy had been made.

Ms Allan had used a parliamentary debate to raise the issue of the release of the prisoner "halfway through a 15-year sentence".

She added that the perpetrator was described as manipulative by the trial judge, and had now changed their gender and their name.

"This means that perpetrator can no longer be linked to the crime," said Ms Allan.

"They will be afforded enhanced rights of privacy under the law. I do not have confidence that the Parole Board has given due regard to the risk this presents to society."

Ms Allan added: “Last month, I raised this case in Parliament and called for a change in the law so that convicted sex offenders cannot disguise their criminal record by changing their gender and their name.

"Now I find myself making representations to the Parole Board to refuse the imminent early release of this serious child sex abuser halfway through their sentence.

"The offender has changed their gender and can no longer, by law, be connected with their previous identity or their crime.

"This 'loophole' creates a serious risk to society which the Parole Board has clearly ignored."

On Twitter, Ms Allan said her constituent has "had to waive her anonymity to seek justice, whilst the perpetrator’s identity is protected by their new gender identity".

She added: "Victims and society more widely find this completely inexplicable. Society must be protected from serious offenders.”

Ms Allan, speaking in a House of Commons debate on March 2 changed the name of the victim to tell fellow MPs about the case.

She said: “The scale and nature of the abuse is beyond comprehension; it was discovered when the police identified sexual images online. Clive Bundy was arrested and sentenced to 15 years in prison.