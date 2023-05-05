Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Noisy neighbour jailed over repeated swearing and threats on Ellesmere estate

By Nick HumphreysEllesmereCrimePublished:

A noisy neighbour who shouted and swore at people living on his estate in Ellesmere has been jailed for eight months.

Stephen Wells, aged 66, was aggressive and made threats outside Dudleston Hall Barns, Dudleston, on April 23 and 26 this year.

He was banned from carrying out such behaviour by a criminal behaviour order due to previous offending.

Wells, of Dudleston Hall Barns, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two breaches of a criminal behaviour order.

Magistrates took into account his guilty plea but, due to the nature of the offences and his previous record, decided a custodial sentence was the only one that could be justified.

Crime
News
Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
North Shropshire
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News