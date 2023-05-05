Noisy neighbour jailed over repeated swearing and threats on Ellesmere estate

Stephen Wells, aged 66, was aggressive and made threats outside Dudleston Hall Barns, Dudleston, on April 23 and 26 this year.
He was banned from carrying out such behaviour by a criminal behaviour order due to previous offending.
Wells, of Dudleston Hall Barns, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two breaches of a criminal behaviour order.
Magistrates took into account his guilty plea but, due to the nature of the offences and his previous record, decided a custodial sentence was the only one that could be justified.