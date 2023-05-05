Hoax bomb threat targets Telford McDonalds

Donnington McDonald's on School Road. Photo: Google

Staff and customers at McDonald's in Donnington, Telford, were evacuated at around 11.30am on Thursday, after staff received a call claiming there was a bomb in the building.

Police descended on the fast food restaurant and closed off School Road but quickly established the call was a hoax.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: “McDonald's on School Road in Donnington was evacuated as a precaution this morning after a call was made to staff at around 11:30am claiming there was a bomb in the restaurant.

“As you would expect the restaurant was evacuated and the road outside temporarily closed as a precaution.